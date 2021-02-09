Velodrome report released ahead of long-term plan consultation - Whanganui Council

Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 - 17:58

Whanganui District Council will consider next steps and the future of the Whanganui Velodrome as part of its 2021/31 long-term plan consultation process this year, after an independent review report was presented at today’s council meeting.

General Manager Property Leighton Toy, tabled the Whanganui Velodrome Review - October 2020, prepared by SGL Funding Limited (SGL), explaining that the report would inform future planning and the public would have an opportunity to have their say on options in March- April 2021, when the Council’s long-term plan consultation would take place.

Leighton Toy said, "During the middle of 2020, the council engaged the services of SGL Funding Limited to undertake an independent review of the proposed velodrome redevelopment (link). SGL was supported by Boon Team Architects and Rawlinsons Quantity Surveyors to complete this review."

The initial draft review report was completed in July 2020, he said. "A council workshop with invited stakeholders was held on 8 October, 2020. Following this, the review team was asked to consider feedback from the workshop, update their report and provide a final version of it with further information on alternative design options."

A final version of the report was provided to the council in October 2020 and considered by the council and invited stakeholders during a December 2020 workshop, along with further information provided by the review team relating to alternative design options.

Cr Philippa Baker-Hogan said release of the report was a positive step. "Now that the report has been made public, I’m sure it will generate much community discussion. I look forward to reviewing submissions from those interested in the future of the Whanganui Velodrome when we consult on it as part of our long-term plan consultation."

Drafting of Whanganui District Council’s next long-term plan for the district is now underway. Early engagement, including surveys and community conversations, took place in late 2020 and results were presented to councillors in a workshop on 9 December. A comprehensive consultation process is planned for March-April 2021.