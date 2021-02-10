Wet stuff falls from sky, even more possible next week - Weather Watch

Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 - 08:34

It's been a while, but rain clouds are moving into a number of regions today that have had little wet weather this month.

Rainfall totals won't be huge for many, but for a few some downpours will be welcome. If not for the water tanks, the gardens and pasture may like it.

This rainfall is not significant for most places and RuralWeather.co.nz continues to say droughts are forming.

As we said in our ClimateWatch video on Feb 2, the middle of February was the best chance of seeing rain in dry northern NZ. This still looks to be the case with more rain possible next week from a sub-tropical system - and may be heavier in the north of NZ.

If this occurs it may bring an end to any possible drought speak - but is certainly not yet locked in. Definitely something to monitor. We'll have more details in our weather video out mid morning about the rain chances this week (and next) across NZ.

Refer to your LOCAL HOURLY and DAILY rainfall totals to get a clearer picture today!

Next 48 hours rainfall (from 7am Wednesday).