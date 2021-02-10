Elisha Alexander wins Engineering Scholarshop

Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 - 08:59

Elisha Alexander had an epiphany she wanted to be an engineer after listening to presenters talk about engineering, the future and the environment at the 2020 Rotary Science and Technology Forum.

She realised that engineering encapsulated all that she loved about science - the creativity, innovation and design. Engineering she believes has the potential to make a big positive impact on society.

The former Kerikeri Highschool student is an academic achiever and is the latest recipient of Top Energy’s Engineering Scholarship and will be heading to Auckland University to study a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours).

Sustainable engineering and renewable energies are two areas that Elisha wants to focus her efforts on. She believes minimising the use of limited materials and resources, being more efficient and creating less waste needs to become the norm and not the consideration it is today.

Although she only recently settled on becoming an engineer, Elisha’s endeavours in science go back to her childhood, where her mother sparked her interest by encouraging her to do experiments from textbooks.

Elisha moved around a great deal growing up and lived in a number of Northland communities. She describes this as a blessing and is grateful to the people who volunteered their time and inspired her with a love of learning.

It is this appreciation that has given Elisha a strong desire give back to her community and those who supported and encouraged her.

Elisha has demonstrated strong leadership qualities and a commitment to supporting other students to reach their potential in Science and English. She has volunteered her time as a tutor in science and reading and as a peer support leader for the youngest students at her school.

Beyond her academic excellence, caving and clay target shooting have taught her perseverance and the ability to move on rather than dwell on misfortune. She says to hit the mark you need a clear mind and sharp focus, otherwise you won’t learn the discipline of keeping things in perspective.

Elisha’s application was impressive, and the judges describe her as articulate, considered, and insightful. They mentioned her vision of the role engineering would play in the future and was clear as was her vision of the part she would play.

Chief Executive Russell Shaw is impressed by the talented pool of students in the Far North and encourages them to get their applications in for the next selection round in August 2021.

The scholarship can open opportunities that may not have been previously available to the student.

The scholarship provides $8,000 per year of study, for a maximum of four years. It aims to assist Far North students wishing to study engineering and who have already achieved an excellent academic record.

The scholarship is part of a suite of sponsorship initiatives offered by Top Energy for the benefit of the Far North community. These include the Electricity Rescue Helicopter - an essential lifeline for remote rural communities, and the Top Energy Business Development Fund, which offers grants to existing or new businesses which have the potential to grow the economy in the Far North.