Nominations for Turangi Tongariro Community Board by-election open tomorrow

Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 - 13:18

Nominations for the Tongariro Ward position on the Turangi Tongariro Community Board open tomorrow.

The position was recently vacated following the resignation of Amanda Maclaren.

Head of democracy, governance and venues Tina Jakes said under the Local Electoral Act Council, where a position is vacated more than 12 months before a local body election, a by-election must be held.

"We are now calling for nominations for the vacant Tongariro Ward position. This will be open from Thursday February 11, with all nominations to be received no later than noon on Thursday, March 11.

"We encourage anyone who has an interest in representing the Tongariro Ward community to put their hand up," she said.

More information on the by-election process, including nomination forms, will be available tomorrow from council offices or online at taupo.govt.nz.