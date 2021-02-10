E-waste drop-off events coming to local neighbourhoods

Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 - 14:44

Auckland-based company Computer Recycling will be hosting 30+ e-waste drop-off days around the city in 2021, providing opportunities for locals to divert their e-waste from ending up in local landfills.

In total, in just the first two events of the year, the company was able to accumulate close to 22,000KG of e-waste from local communities. With the goal of 300,000KG of e-waste to be diverted across the year, it is off to a great start.

In Papakura, at the First Presbyterian Church, over 300 people came and dropped off their e-waste, and 8462 KG of E-waste was collected and diverted from landfills, which included over 70 printers, 56 old home appliances, 63 TVs and an assortment of other electronic goods.

In Greenbay, at Greenbay High School, over 450 people came through to drop off e-waste, and 13,512 KG of e-waste was collected from the community and diverted from landfills.

127 old Home Appliances, 123 Printers, 65 TVs and an assortment of other electronic goods were just some of the items collected on the day.

The company will also be using the collection events to fundraise for Variety - The Children’s Charity. All charity donations made by the public during the CR E-days will be matched by Computer Recycling.

The next two events for 2021 will be held at: 27th of February 2021 at Mt Albert Baptist Church

6th March 2021 at Massey University East Precinct Albany Expressway, SH17, Albany

Reuse: any items that still may have a second life. Computer Recycling’s team of technicians will delete any data still left on the device and remove any markings. The items will then be refurbished to a usable condition and sold back into the community.

Recycle: items that can no longer be re-used are dismantled by Recycling Technicians. The different components are separated and graded as either general scrap metals or e-scrap. All e-scrap is exported under Environmental Protection Agency permits to facilities in Asia and Europe to be return into base elements to be used again.

Currently, the average Kiwi produces more than 20 kilograms of e-waste per year - one of the highest per capita amounts globally - and New Zealand is the only country in the OECD without a national e-waste scheme. Of the 80,000 tonnes of e-waste created each year, it is estimated less than 2 per cent of the total is recycled.

About Computer Recycling

Computer Recycling was founded in 2009 and has grown to become one of New Zealand’s largest e-waste companies. Computer Recycling works with businesses and individuals to help reduce the impact of electronic waste on the environment through a range of e-waste recycling and repurposing processes. Its team works with communities, schools and organisations to promote awareness around electronic recycling.

www.computerrecycling.co.nz/