Mayor welcomes Government review of water issue - Dunedin City Council

Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 - 16:55

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins is welcoming the Government’s announcement of a rapid review of the health response to lead contamination, affecting drinking water in Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury Village.

It will help ensure that the response to any similar issues would be improved in future, anywhere in the country, which can only be a good outcome, Mr Hawkins says.

"We will engage fully with the Ministry of Health on this" Mr Hawkins says.

"It’s also consistent with my own commitment to work with the SDHB on an independent review of processes at our end."

Specific details of that review would be made public in due course, and would be informed by the Ministry’s findings.

"In the meantime, our focus remains on identifying the source of the issue, ensuring that safe drinking water is available to affected residents, and supporting our community’s wellbeing through this difficult period."

DCC staff continue to provide access to safe drinking water supplied by water tankers, or delivered if required. Free fruit and vegetables for those who need it remain available from the East Otago Events Centre while its open for blood testing this week, he said.

Daily water sampling is also continuing. We expect results to be released in batches every 3-4 days.

Blood testing is also continuing and will be available in Karitane tomorrow. The testing will be in the Hui Room at Karitane Old School, 121 Grimness Street, from 3pm to 7pm.