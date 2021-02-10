One lucky Lotto player wins $1 million

Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 - 20:54

One lucky Lotto player will be enjoying a boost to their bank account after winning $1 million dollars with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Pak N Save Petone in Lower Hutt.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $14 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Saturday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above winning store should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

100% of Lotto NZ’s profits support thousands of great causes each year - like Heart Kids. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Heart Kids is running ‘Little Heart Day’ this Friday, where Kiwis around the country can show their support for Kiwi kids born with heart conditions.

Heart Kids is New Zealand’s only charity that provides lifelong care and support to children and families affected by congenital heart defects and childhood heart disease. For more information about ‘Little Heart Day’, please visit: www.littleheartday.org.nz.

At Alert Level 1, Lotto NZ counters across the country will be open, and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19