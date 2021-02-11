Countdown doubles Growing For Good grants to 50K

Thursday, 11 February, 2021 - 06:01

Countdown is hoping to encourage Kiwi kids to start the new school year with an environmental project at their school or early childhood centre, with its Growing for Good grant funding doubled to $50,000 for the 2021 round.

In its third year, Growing for Good grants aim to help foster New Zealand’s next generation of budding environmentalists, and inspire Kiwi kids to learn about and preserve the environment.

Last year's successful projects have seen Pukerua Bay School revitalise their skink garden, Huia Range School and Puaka Bush School build greenhouses, Greenwood Kindergarten install an automated watering system for their vege patch, a number of schools build chicken coops, and many others plant fruit trees and vegetables.

Countdown’s General Manager Sustainability, Kiri Hannifin, says that every year they’re flooded with hundreds of applications and after a turbulent 2020, it’s more important than ever to look after what we have here.

"As a food-focussed business, we know what a critical role our environment plays in Aotearoa’s long-term sustainable future, and our tamariki are as passionate and concerned about it as we are.

"Teachers, parents and children are so proud of their Growing for Good projects and we love getting regular updates. It’s fantastic to provide more funding this year and hopefully it helps inspire lots of budding young environmentalists for many generations to come," says Kiri Hannfin.

Growing for Good grants are open for all New Zealand early childhood centres, primary and intermediate schools to apply for between 1 February and 21 March 2021.

To apply visit www.countdown.co.nz/community-environment/countdown-growing-for-good-grants