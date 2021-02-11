Voting ends 17 Feb for vacant Whangarei Urban seat

Thursday, 11 February, 2021 - 09:57

Voting will end shortly (subs: noon Weds 17 February ) for the WhangÄrei Urban Constituency seat left vacant by the resignation of a former Northland Regional Councillor late last year.

Eight people are standing for the one position in the byelection.

Electoral Officer Dale Ofsoske says all resident and non-resident ratepayer electors of the WhangÄrei Urban Constituency whose names are on the final electoral roll are eligible to vote.

However, with less than a week remaining before voting closes at noon on Wednesday 17 February anyone who had not yet received their postal voting pack should contact the electoral office on (0800) 922 822 to ensure they don’t miss their opportunity to vote.

Mr Ofsoske says a polling place for the issuing of special voting documents and receiving completed voting documents is available at the regional council’s Water St, WhangÄrei office.

He suggests given there are only a few days left, voters who want to guarantee their vote is in the hands of the electoral officer by the close of voting should consider hand delivering them to the council’s WhangÄrei office.

"Preliminary byelection results will be known as soon as practicable after the close of voting and will be accessible on council’s website via: www.nrc.govt.nz/by-election and the successful candidate will be officially declared on Friday 19 February 2021.