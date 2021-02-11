South Westland skink discoveries - DoC

Thursday, 11 February, 2021 - 10:52

Very little is known about native lizard species in South Westland despite the area containing plenty of excellent lizard habitat. Last year, the Department of Conservation (DOC) announced the rediscovery of the ÅkÄrito gecko, after only a handful of historic sightings. With a boost from the Jobs for Nature programme, new rangers from Makaawhio RÅ«nanga and local businesses have been undertaking monitoring work to discover more about South Westland lizards.

The Government’s Jobs for Nature programme is a $1.245 billion investment in the creation of 11,000 nature-based jobs. As a part of this programme the Department of Conservation will allocate $500 million to projects that will create 6,000 nature-based jobs over a four-year period.

DOC South Westland District Operations Manager Wayne Costello says the Jobs for Nature programme has provided the opportunity to investigate the ÅkÄrito gecko, and also find out what other gecko and skink species there are in South Westland. "This year we partnered with Makaawhio to start some work putting out monitoring covers as a means of searching for gecko presence. Recently some of those covers were revisited and more geckos were found, along with a skink."

These new finds will hopefully contribute to moving the lizard species out of their current ‘Data Deficient’ threat classification.

Kara Edwards, Pouarahi/CEO of Makaawhio says: "This mahi was achieved in partnership … whereby the RÅ«nanga contract to DOC to provide a range of services. The contracted work included putting out the lizard houses throughout South Westland. The RÅ«nanga employed folk to undertake the mahi; the RÅ«nanga member who completed the work had been impacted by Covid, having to return home to Hokitika after losing her mahi due to Covid. "The rest of the lizard houses have yet to be checked and we are excited about the potential to find more!"

As well as work with lizards, Jobs for Nature has provided workers to progress a range of biodiversity projects. With the extra resources DOC has been able to train and equip the new workforce. There are skydivers sewing catch bags for kiwi, kea and kÄkÄpÅ programmes, and tour guides and even electricians gearing up to survey for whio, bats and bittern. Cliff Goodwin, owner and operator of Glacier Valley Eco Tours, has supplemented his business with Jobs for Nature projects, from building trap boxes to clearing vital access tracks in the ÅkÄrito kiwi sanctuary. "Because of Jobs for Nature we are able to keep our doors open. This has meant people have still had the opportunity to visit Franz Josef which in turn, helps the whole community," says Cliff Goodwin.