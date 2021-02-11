Get your applications in for Creative Communities funding - Council

Thursday, 11 February, 2021 - 11:24

Applications for the first of this year’s Creative Communities Scheme funding rounds are now open.

Provided by Creative New Zealand, the aim of the fund is to increase the range, diversity and participation in the arts in the community.

The distribution for Hastings is managed by Hastings District Council and assessed by a locally appointed committee.

Each year two funding rounds award the fund to a wide range of arts projects from craft/object arts to dance, inter-arts, literature, MÄori Arts, multi-artform (including film), music, Pacific Arts, theatre and visual arts.

Applicants need to align with one of the following criteria to be considered for funding: broad community involvement; supporting diversity; and encouraging young people to actively participate in the arts.

In total just over $35,000 was spread between 16 recipients in the September 2020 funding round.

One successful applicant was the Waiohiki Community Charitable Trust, which sought financial assistance to commission a mural on the front wall of the Waiohiki Creative Arts Village at Korokipo Road.

Painted by artist JR The Free, it depicts Otatara PÄ - one of the largest and oldest MÄori pÄ sites in the region.

Trust member Patricia Prescott said the trust received $3000 from the fund, which was greatly appreciated.

"This has allowed us to recreate something of the history of this area, and we intend to apply again as we are hoping to do more murals to finish the building."

The assessment committee aims to support as many applications as possible each year, providing grassroots funding, averaging $2000 per application, to diverse initiatives that have a notable impact on the development of the arts in Hastings.

Applications for the upcoming funding round are open now and close on February 19.

For more information search Grants and Funding at www.hastingsdc.govt.nz