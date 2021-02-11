Wanaka Survey finds 'opposition to Tarras, strong concern for the environment'

Thursday, 11 February, 2021 - 11:11

A survey of over 1,200 people in and around WÄnaka has found that 74% are opposed to a new international airport planned at Tarras, with environmental impacts being their top concern. The survey, by community organisation WÄnaka Stakeholders Group Inc. also found that people were very concerned about the impacts on quality of life and road safety, with nearly all respondents seeking far greater consultation and involvement in airport decisions in the region.

The survey included responses from 366 businesspeople in the district, residents from all key settlements in the Upper Clutha, plus Tarras and surrounding area, and was representative of all adult age groups.

WSG issued a detailed update to its 3,500+ members yesterday, including confirmation that the group's primary focus is the failure by QLDC to consult - properly and lawfully - about the future of Wanaka Airport and Project Pure.

WSG Chair, Michael Ross, said that the results of the survey were "clear and emphatic."

"The time has long since passed when the Upper Clutha community will sit back and allow airport companies to determine the future of our local infrastructure and environment, aided and actively supported by councils that place commercial interests above community interests, play down community concerns and even blatantly ignore them." He called for "bold leadership" from Central Government "to ensure that sound decisions are made around airport development, national infrastructure and controls on inbound tourism."

WSG is awaiting the judge’s decisions from a five day judicial review held in the High Court in Queenstown late last year.