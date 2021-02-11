Time to refresh national curriculum - PPTA

Thursday, 11 February, 2021 - 11:46

Secondary teachers are pleased to hear that the national curriculum is to be refreshed.

PPTA Te Wehengarua president, Melanie Webber says the time is right to create a curriculum that works for children and teachers and is pleased that the sector will be able to take the time it needs to get it right. Teachers are also looking forward to the establishment of the Curriculum Centre to foster further curriculum leadership and expertise.

"We have been working with the Ministry since 2019 to understand how to make the changes that are needed, and now the process begins to actually make those changes."

"PPTA Te Wehengarua, NZEI Te Riu Roa and the government are part of a tripartite Accord that works toward positive change in the education sector. We believe the Accord is the place where we can work together to make sure the sector is supported as these changes are implemented."

"Managing change well is so important. The curriculum refresh is valuable work, so we must make sure that robust processes are in place to support teachers, students and communities."

"PPTA Te Wehengarua is confident that working within the Accord, using best practice change management processes will result in a responsive curriculum that will take us into the future."