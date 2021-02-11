Community BBQ to unveil Kerikeri Domain plans

Thursday, 11 February, 2021 - 13:10

Plans to revitalise Kerikeri Domain will be unveiled at an informal community meeting and BBQ at the domain on Saturday 20 February.

The Government announced last July that it would award $3 million of COVID-19 Response and Recovery Funds to deliver improvements in a reserve management plan for the domain. Since then, a Kerikeri Domain Working Group, which the Council formed to oversee the project, has been prioritising improvements and developing a concept plan with representatives of about 30 domain user groups.

Working group Chair and Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board member, Lane Ayr, says the meeting is an opportunity for anyone interested in Kerikeri’s central green space to find out about the planned improvements, which include new landscaping and upgrades to lighting, the skate park, playground and basketball court. Space has also been allocated for an RSA memorial wall. Physical work on some of these projects is due to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

"We know there is a lot of interest in how this space evolves and we have been working hard with stakeholders to develop a concept plan. This event is an opportunity to see and discuss those plans."

Mr Ayr says the working group has achieved a lot in the last six months. Kaikohe-based architectural design studio, ÄKAU, has developed a domain concept plan based on an existing reserve management plan with input from the community and local tamariki. The group has also been working with Kiwi skateboarding legend, Dave Crabb, whose Bay of Islands company, Circle D Construction, has been engaged to design the new skatepark. Stellar Projects Ltd is also on-board, providing project management support on behalf of the Council.

"We are proud of what we have achieved by collaborating with domain users and people with expertise in urban design. However, many design elements are still up for discussion. We invite anyone who is interested in the domain to take the opportunity to share their thoughts."

The community meeting and BBQ will start at 10.30am with a karakia and mihi, followed by a presentation of the concept plan. The meeting will run until 2.30pm.

Go to www.fndc.govt.nz for more information about the Kerikeri Domain Project.

Date: Saturday 20 February 2021

Time: 10:30am - 2:30pm

Venue: Kerikeri Domain, Cobham Road, Kerikeri (near Procter Library)