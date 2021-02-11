Work begins to replace old pipes in Waikouaiti - Dunedin City Council

Thursday, 11 February, 2021 - 16:49

Dunedin City Council contractors have today begun work on a project that will see very old cast-iron water pipes with lead joins replaced in part of Waikouaiti.

Dunedin City Council Group Manager 3 Waters Tom Dyer says residents will notice activity on site from today, in Edinburgh Street and adjoining streets, as contractors begin on-site preparations for the first stage of work to replace about 5km of old pipes in the area.

Mr Dyer said work to find sections of old pipe with lead joins began on Wednesday last week, as a response to high test results.

"After assessing the sections of pipe as possible causes of lead contamination, we have decided the best course of action is to replace them as quickly as possible.

"The source of the intermittent spikes in lead levels has not yet been confirmed, but this work will remove one potential source of contamination,’’ Mr Dyer says.

New polyethylene pipe has been ordered to replace the old sections of pipe, and construction activity is expected to ramp up over the next 2-3 weeks, Mr Dyer says.

The work is expected to cost $6 million.

Meanwhile, the DCC is continuing to provide water tankers in affected communities while testing daily for contamination.

The Waikouaiti raw water reservoir will also be drained early next week to allow lead joins to be replaced, and sediment to be tested and cleaned out.

The DCC has also ordered an online lead monitor, which is piece of equipment that draws water into sampling equipment for analysis and provides results every 20 minutes.

It is expected to take six to eight weeks for the monitor to be delivered, installed and operational.

A conductivity monitor has also been installed at the Waikouaiti River intake, while a pH meter will be added next week. Together the two pieces of equipment will provide real-time information on changes in water chemistry and potentially help detect the presence of lead more quickly.

The first of two auto-samplers is also about to be installed at the Waikouaiti water treatment plant. Samples will be taken each hour and then analysed in batches at the University of Otago, helping give confidence in the quality of the water.

Tonkin and Taylor will also review data from the treatment plant, seeking to identify any correlation between high lead levels and other water chemistry or operational issues. Results are expected by the end of next week.

The DCC is also responding to suggestions residents in Hawksbury Village have been overlooked.

Mr Dyer said village residents were among those contacted during a door-knock and letter-drop operation last week. A water tanker has also been positioned inside the village since last week.

Water test results to date are also considered representative of the village, which receives the same water as Waikouaiti and Karitane.

Staff are also not aware of any former residents raising concerns about lead exposure from their time living in any of the affected areas. Blood testing is being organised by Public Health South.

The next batch of water test results is expected to be available tomorrow.

The provision of free fruit and vegetables in the community will also conclude tomorrow, after consultation with the Waikouaiti Coast Community Board and after advice has shown produce from gardens is safe to eat if washed with clean water.

A follow-up public meeting is being planned, and DCC staff will provide an update at next week’s Waikouaiti Coast Community Board.

DCC staff will also be running drop-in sessions at the East Otago Events Centre in Waikouaiti over the next two weeks, beginning on Tuesday (16 February), to answer any questions residents might have.