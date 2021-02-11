Runaway mum charged with child murder 'should never have been given bail'

Thursday, 11 February, 2021 - 17:09

"The Rotorua mother charged with the murder of her child who cut off her electronic bracelet and is now on the run, should never have been given bail in the first place," says Darroch Ball co-leader of the Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"The Bail Act 2000 states that those who are charged with murder should not be given bail - unless there is a very specific reason. We are seeing too many cases of people charged with the most serious of crimes being given bail. It is another Christie Marceau just waiting to happen."

"Christie was killed in 2011 when her murderer was released on bail after being charged with a serious offence, and because of this bail laws were tightened. It is clear the intent of "Christie’s Law" is now not being followed."

"The bail laws should not be used by judges as mechanisms of reducing the prison numbers - which is exactly what it looks like is happening."

"It is astounding that someone charged with murder, and in particular murder of a child, could possibly even be considered for bail."

"It is clear the safety of the community is taking a back seat when decisions like this are being made."