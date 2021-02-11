Pixies call for change in animal welfare laws

Thursday, 11 February, 2021 - 21:55

Animal Rescue Organization Pixies says the abuse and neglect of domestic dogs and cate is overwhelming their small team, and SPCA, the agency charged with upholding animal welfare laws is are failing New Zealand's companion animals.

"Rescues like ours are working seven days a week, all hours of the day and night picking up the pieces when members of the public call-in desperation because SPCA has refused to help them" says Charmaine Wolmarans Founder of Pixies Animal Rescue.

Recent cases include newborn kittens living under a house who were seriously ill, with one being eaten alive by maggots. When a concerned member of the public called the SPCA for help they were told just to "leave them be and they will eventually go away". Pixies stepped in to rescue the kittens but unfortunately it was too late for some of them that had to be euthanized.

Other cases include two dogs permanently chained up, living in piles of faeces with no shelter, food and water which SPCA deemed to be acceptable conditions. Pixies, along with Chain Dog Awareness and members of the public made SPCA aware of the conditions the dogs were living in, and that their health was deteriorating via emails and calls and nothing was done. One of the dogs subsequently died.

Says Charmaine, "I am speaking out as I believe the public needs to know we have a companion animal welfare crisis in New Zealand". "The cases above are just the tip of the iceberg, I have dozens more horrific examples many where SPCA has turned away people who have reported abuse and neglect.

In some cases, they are advising people to call exterminators in to deal with cats that have been dumped by their owners. "These are not feral cats" says Charmaine, these are domesticated cats that have been abandoned and need help". "People ring SPCA because they care, so imagine being told by them to call in an exterminator."

"SPCA seems to have lost sight of its reason for being and I cannot remain silent anymore" We are one of many rescues who are in the same boat" "We are exhausted and running on empty, with vet bills mounting, but we won’t stop helping these animals who cannot speak for themselves.

Pixies is calling on The Hon. Meka Whaitiri, Minister for Animal Welfare to launch an enquiry into the SPCA. The SPCA is funded by donations from members of the public as well the government. It is important that both the public donors and the government know what their money is being spent on. But more importantly it is a national disgrace that the key objective of the SPCA which is the prevention of cruelty to animals no longer seems to be a priority.