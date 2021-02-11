Hawke’s Bay Expressway closed following crash

|
The Hawke’s Bay Expressway (SH2) is closed between Links Road and Evenden Road following a crash.
The single car crash was reported to Police around 10pm.
Nobody was injured but the road is expected to be closed while the road is cleared.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area or seek alternative routes.
