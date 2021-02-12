Fifth arrest in Karori homicide investigation

Friday, 12 February, 2021 - 07:00

Police have arrested and charged a fifth person in relation to the murder of Rau Tongia, in Karori on 20 December 2020.

The 27-year-old woman has been charged with the wounding of Mr Tongia with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and with being party to his murder.

She is due to appear in Wellington District Court this morning.

The Police investigation into Mr Tongia’s murder is continuing.

Anyone with information that may assist is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 201220/8063