ICC by-election: Last day to post your vote - Council

Friday, 12 February, 2021 - 09:53

Today is the last day for posting votes in the Invercargill City By-Election to make sure they arrive in time to be counted.

Deputy Electoral Officer Michael Morris said there was still plenty of time for anyone who missed the postal deadline to drop their vote off in person.

"If you haven’t quite managed to make it to a post box by today, you can still drop off your vote at the ICC Civic Administration Building(CAB) in Esk Street, the Bluff Service Centre in Gore Street, or at the Invercargill Public Library," Mr Morris said.

"If getting to the CAB to drop off your vote during business hours isn’t an option for you, you can also drop it in our after-hours slot next to the main doors."

To date, more than 10,863 votes have been received - meaning about 27 per cent of eligible voters have returned their ballots.

If you haven’t received your voting papers, if your papers were damaged, or if you are on the unpublished roll, you can still cast a special vote.

"Just pop in to see our team and we can get you set up for a special vote," Mr Morris said.

There are nine candidates contesting the election, with one seat available at the Council table.

Information about each of the nominees is available on Council’s website.

Voting closes at midday Wednesday, 17 February.