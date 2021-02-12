Coastlands Aquatic Centre to temporarily close for maintenance in March

Friday, 12 February, 2021 - 11:48

The Coastlands Aquatic Centre will temporarily close its doors to the public from Friday 19 March to Tuesday 6 April 2021 for maintenance work.

This work includes programmed maintenance on the hydraulic cylinders of the main pool’s moveable floor, replacement of specialised floor sealants and upkeep of tiled surfaces in and around the facility. Given the wet environment, extra time is required to properly cure the specialist coatings. Other general works and a deep cleanse will also be undertaken before reopening.

"Our Aquatic Centre is a well-used and much-loved community asset and to ensure we can continue to provide our swimmers with a safe facility in superb condition, we need to undertake regular maintenance," says Aquatic Facilities Manager, Steve Millar.

"While we’ve carefully timed this work to allow us to extend our season at Waikanae Pool and ensure limited disruptions to our classes and programmes, we know this temporary closure will be an inconvenience to our regular visitors.

"Taking the time for proactive maintenance significantly reduces the risk of bigger issues in the future that may end up costing more and causing great disruption. Investing in our facility now means our community can continue to enjoy it well into the future."

Swimmers are encouraged to use either the Åtaki or Waikanae Pools during the closure. Learn to Swim and Aquafitness programmes are available at both pools.

"If you haven’t tried our other facilities, the closure will be a great opportunity to do so before our team welcomes the community back to the Aquatic Centre on Tuesday 6 April," says Mr Millar.

For more information on the Åtaki and Waikanae Pools, visit www.kapiticoastaquatics.co.nz