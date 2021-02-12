Go By Bike stops offering free breakfasts - council

Friday, 12 February, 2021 - 11:49

Next week the Hastings iWay team will be out each weekday morning handing out healthy breakfasts to anyone cycling to work, school or just on an early morning jaunt to the shops.

Go By Bike week runs between February 15 and 20, during which time the iWay teams can be found under the iWay flags on the side of the road around sunrise each day, with breakfast being served between 6.45am and 8.30am.

The locations of the breakfasts are as follows:

Monday, February 15 - Omahu Road near Kelfield Road

Tuesday, February 16 - Clive Township (SH51)

Wednesday, February 17 - Hastings Street South (near intersection with Southampton Street East)

Thursday, February 18 - Ruahapia Road (near Otene Road)

Friday, February 19 - Havelock Road (near St Georges Road)

For those interested or already taking part, any rides you complete next week could count towards your tally for the Aotearoa Bike Challenge national competition. It is not too late to enter the competition, which has some great prizes, and discounts just for participants - either as an individual or as part of a team.

"Cycling is a great way to keep active and by commuting to work on a bike you’re not only using pedal power for recreation but also as a mode of transport, and saving money on fuel and reducing emissions. Now that’s quadruple bottom line benefits," said Hastings District Councillor and Active Transport chair Damon Harvey.

"I hope to see many cyclists out and about next week."

Hastings District Council is committed to supporting walking and cycling in the district, through the provision of safe and convenient connections on the iWay network.

Current projects underway include Napier Road (between Havelock North and Te Ara Kahikatea) and School Road in Clive. These exciting projects will improve safety, and provide attractive loops for locals and tourists alike. Hastings District Council initiated iWay, then called a model communities project, in 2010. In 2015 a combined Hastings District and Napier City Councils application was successful in obtaining a share of the Government’s Urban Cycleway Programme funding to further extend the urban walking and cycling facilities in both cities.

Currently funding for iWay projects, programmes and campaigns is provided by the Councils, subsidised by Central Government through the Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.