Young people needed for Whanganui Youth Committee - council

Friday, 12 February, 2021 - 12:01

Are you aged 12 to 24 with a passion for helping other young people in our community? Then the Whanganui District Council Youth Committee needs you!

Youth committee project support officer Nicole Grey says recruitment has opened for new members.

There are a number of vacancies this year in the 14-strong committee.

"Every year we have committee members who leave Whanganui to study or work, which gives someone new the opportunity to participate.

"We’re looking for those who have the ability and capacity to deliver on projects and engage well with many other rangatahi," Nicole Grey says.

"We’re after enthusiastic vibrant young leaders who can contribute towards making Whanganui great for young people."

The Youth Committee’s work includes:

The committee holds a formal meeting every six weeks, as well as project work to complete between meetings.

Nicole Grey says the youth committee team is available to make presentations about the committee to groups and organisations that work with young people.

Applications for the Youth Committee close on Saturday, 27 February.