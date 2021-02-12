Upper Hutt Libraries run wool donations appeal for local Red Cross branch

Friday, 12 February, 2021 - 15:07

With the winter months approaching, the Upper Hutt Red Cross is in urgent need of wool for their knitting group who create warm clothing for newborn babies. Upper Hutt Libraries have teamed up with them for a community wool donations appeal, starting 15 February 2021.

Any wool donations will be gratefully received, with a particular need for 4 ply pure wool as the yarn will be turned into a range of clothing items for newborn babies by the Upper Hutt Red Cross knitting group. The clothing is then distributed to local families and whÄnau in need, especially those needing support for premature babies.

"We are sending our kind thanks to everyone who is donating wool to our branch," says De’Anne Jackson from Upper Hutt Red Cross. "Without them, we wouldn’t be able to provide this support service through Pregnancy Help."

Considering past successful donations appeals for the Wellington Curtain Bank and Recycle for Sight, Upper Hutt City Libraries and Council are hoping for another big show of support for this important local initiative.

Donations can be dropped off at all Upper Hutt Libraries during normal opening hours, including Pinehaven Library and the mobile library, PÅ«rehurehu.

An image accompanies this news release

Filename.jpg: Red Cross Wool Appeal

Caption: De’Anne Jackson from Upper Hutt Red Cross and Matthew Dower from Upper Hutt Libraries are hoping for a big show of support.