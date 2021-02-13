Incident involving a shipping container in Riccarton

|
Police are assisting Fire and Emergency with an incident involving a shipping container at an industrial premises on Matipo Street, Riccarton.
Police are asking people to avoid Matipo Street between Princess Street and Wrights Road.
The road has been cordoned off and some nearby properties evacuated as a precaution.
