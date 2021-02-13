Four lucky Lotto players win $250,000

Saturday, 13 February, 2021 - 20:39

Four lucky Lotto players will be toasting a special win after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Papatoetoe in Papatoetoe, SuperValue Papakura in Papakura, Pak N Save Taupo in Taupo and on MyLotto to a player from Gisborne.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $16 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Canterbury who took home $400,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

