One person dead following Pakuranga crash

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash in Pakuranga this morning.
Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene.
The road remains closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Diversions are in place.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
