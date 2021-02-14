Serious assault in Glenfield

Sunday, 14 February, 2021 - 08:15

Police are appealing for the public’s help after a man was seriously assaulted in Glenfield yesterday.

The incident occurred on Manuka Road about 6.20pm.

The man was taken to Auckland Hospital with critical injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Frost said the victim was out walking when he was approached by a man in a vehicle.

"Initial enquiries indicate the pair exchanged words prior to the assault but at this stage it’s unclear whether they know one another," he says.

The offender’s vehicle is described as a red four-door hatchback.

"Anyone with information about the assault, the offender or this vehicle is urged to get in touch with Police on 105, quoting file number 210213/2524," Detective Senior Sergeant Frost says.