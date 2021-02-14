Serious assault in Dunedin

Sunday, 14 February, 2021 - 16:55

Police are appealing for the public’s help after two men were seriously assaulted in Dunedin yesterday.

The incident occurred near the taxi stand in the Octagon at about 3:00am on Saturday 13 February.

Detective Matt Harris says two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries following an altercation with another two men.

"We are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen something that could help with our enquiries to please get in touch."

Anyone who has any information that may assist is encouraged to contact Police by phoning 105 and quoting file 210214/3012.