Mayor Goff: Lockdown needed to stamp out community transmission

Sunday, 14 February, 2021 - 19:09

"New cases of COVID-19 in the community was something none of us wanted to happen," Mayor Phil Goff said this evening.

"However, we always knew there was a risk given what we have seen overseas.

"We know from experience that quick action to impose restrictions is the best way to stamp out the virus.

"Aucklanders have more experience than anyone else in the country in dealing with lockdowns. We know what to do to stop COVID-19 from spreading and we will do it again this time.

"I am not underestimating the impact that another lockdown will have on people’s lives and businesses around the city. I will continue to have discussions with government on the support our city needs during and after the lockdown to ensure we can continue our recovery.

"This is a really good time to remember that our border workers are doing an amazing job in trying to keep our city safe while doing essential work. They are the most vulnerable to infection and we owe a debt of gratitude to them. It’s important to for all of us to remember that this not anyone’s fault and compassion goes a long way during these times.

"I am urging everyone to follow Ministry of Health advice around good hygiene practices, social distancing and using the NZ COVID Tracer app. If you have symptoms or you have been at locations at the time they were visited by the cases, make sure you get tested and avoid contact with others."

Deputy Mayor Bill Cashmore says, "As a city and as a country we must take a precautionary approach to maximize our opportunity to stop any spread of this virus, especially the new strains. We have proven that it can be done, and that we can emerge safer and stronger."

In line with government advice and when Auckland moves to Alert Level 3, Auckland Council’s community facilities will be closed.

This includes all playgrounds and other facilities within our parks, like park benches and basketball courts, as well as non-essential services such as libraries, pools and leisure centres, service centres, visitor centres, our network of community venues and our early childhood education centres.

Essential council services will continue - we will pick up and dispose of rubbish and recycling, respond to noise issues, operate public transport and carry out services that can be completed online. Our customer service centres will be closed.

While people must stay home unless it is essential, the council encourages people to make use of its online services - Aucklanders will still be able borrow an electronic book, magazine or audiobooks from the library, lodge a consent or register their dog.

For up to date information on council services, visit aucklandcouncil.govt.nz or phone 09 301 0101.