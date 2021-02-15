Public transport in Alert Level 2 for the Horizons Region

Monday, 15 February, 2021 - 09:25

Horizons Regional Council public transport services will continue to run at normal timetables during Alert Level 2, with face coverings now required. Transport manager Rhona Hewitt says staff were in touch with bus operators last night.

"We’ve been here before, our drivers know what to do. Many of our bus passengers will also be familiar with the requirements of Alert Level 2," says Mrs Hewitt.

"All passengers must now wear a face covering when using public transport.

"We are asking passengers to self-manage physical distancing on the buses by sitting one seat apart where possible. We also ask that people travel outside peak hours if possible."

"Fares will remain in place during Alert Level 2, and while cash will be accepted we highly recommend using a registered Bee Card as this will assist with minimising contact while helping with tracing. Each bus has its own QR code to use with the contact tracer app, which we encourage passengers to use."

Horizons will provide further updates should the situation change and recommends keeping an eye on covid19.govt.nz for all of government updates.

"Remember the golden rules for Alert Level 2 - keep up personal hygiene, trace your movements, wear a mask, stay home if you are sick and physical distance where possible. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 please call Healthline or your doctor to discuss testing options."