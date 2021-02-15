Monday, 15 February, 2021 - 10:28

The Cookie Project celebrates Pride Month with Rainbow Heart Cookies, made by Kiwis with disabilities

Social enterprise The Cookie Project and its bakers are celebrating Pride Month with limited edition Rainbow Heart Cookies, its most intricate and complex cookie design to-date.

Hand baked in Eden Park by Kiwis with a range of disabilities, including physical, sensory, cognitive and mental health, the cookies are made with premium quality butter from Lewis Road Creamery and layered with vibrant colours.

The cookie design has been influenced by the original Rainbow Pride Flag established in 1978, with each colour representing a different meaning - red as life, orange as healing, yellow as sunlight, green as nature, blue as harmony and purple as spirit.

With 20% of the organisation identifying with the LGBTIQ+ community, The Cookie Project has created these Pride cookies to represent not only the diversity within its team, but also demonstrate one of its main organisational values of "Inclusion".

Retailing for $49.90, each Pride Rainbow Heart Cookie Jar contains 20 pieces, and generates at least 30 minutes of employment for Kiwis with disabilities.

Single packaging and co-branding options are also available for bulk purchase and corporate orders.

The Cookie Project’s 2021 Pride Rainbow Heart Cookies are available for a limited time via its online store: https://thecookieprojectnz.com/product/2021-pride-cookies/