High demand for Covid-19 testing in Hamilton

Monday, 15 February, 2021 - 10:49

Waikato DHB is experiencing high demand at the COVID-19 Community Based Assessment Centre at Founders Theatre in Hamilton.

A second CBAC will be available at Claudelands Event Centre (entry via Gate 3) from 12pm today.

A dedicated CBAC has also been setup Otorohanga Sports Club from 10am to 4pm today.

These testing facilities are intended for people who are symptomatic or attended locations of interest during the times identified by the Ministry of Health.

Please do not visit these facilities if you do not meet these criteria as it will reduce access for those who do and require immediate testing.

Most GPs have testing capacity - please contact Healthline first on 0800 358 5453.

Details for all locations offering testing are available on the DHB website.