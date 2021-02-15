Hastings City Art Gallery to resume longer opening hours

Monday, 15 February, 2021 - 10:46

Hastings City Art Gallery is pleased to announce that it will be returning to seven days a week opening hours for the next few months.

Gallery manager Paula Murdoch said the gallery reduced its hours following the COVID-19 lockdown last year. As of February 28, the gallery will return to opening seven days until June this year: Monday to Saturday from 10am - 4.30pm, and on Sundays from 1pm-4pm, the same hours the adjacent library is open.

After June the hours will be reviewed.

"Our staff are excited to be open more often as they have been seeing increased numbers coming to the gallery since the COVID-19 lockdown and want to have the facility as accessible as possible," Mrs Murdoch said.

The longer hours will give people more opportunity to see the wide range of exhibitions featured in the gallery.

There’s just over two more weeks left to catch EAST2020, a selection of works from 54 Hawke’s Bay artists - including paintings, ceramics, large-scale photography, video and sculptural installations.

Held once every two years, this collection gives a snapshot of some of the most original and exciting work Hawke’s Bay has to offer - the perfect opportunity to see this diverse range in one place.

More recently award winning New Plymouth artist Jordan Barnes’ exhibition The Artist and the Ego opened in the Holt Gallery, and runs until May 2.

As well as stunning hyper-realistic portraits, this collection features film and music pieces - inspired by his study of the human condition through social observations and personal relationships.

An upcoming exhibition to watch out for that opens on February 27 is Still Life with Moving Parts, curated by Anna Crichton.

The works are created by outsider artists from A Supported Life - an agency that works with the Ministry of Social Development and the Ministry of Health to empower people with intellectual disabilities through supported accommodation, lifestyle planning and development.

In this exhibition, the 16 artists have presented different visual constructions, a different way of seeing, unconventional ideas - and, hopefully for the viewer, a new and enlightening experience.

To find out more about what’s on at Hastings City Art Gallery go to www.hastingscityartgallery.co.nz