Face coverings required on GizzyBus service - council

|
[ login or create an account ]
Passengers on the GizzyBus service are required to wear face coverings, in line with the Government’s Covid-19 Alert Level 2 restrictions.
Face coverings are mandatory on all public transportation to reduce the risk of people spreading Covid-19. There are some exceptions - children under-12 and those on school buses are not required to wear coverings.
Exemptions will also be made for people with a disability or condition that makes wearing a face coverings unsuitable.
The GizzyBus service continues to operate at normal levels during Covid-19 Alert Level 2.
Council is encouraging social distancing of one metre and for passengers to use a manual track and trace register on the bus. QR codes are available for passengers with smart phones.
Further Covid-related information is available on our website
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice