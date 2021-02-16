Face coverings required on GizzyBus service - council

Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 - 08:49

Passengers on the GizzyBus service are required to wear face coverings, in line with the Government’s Covid-19 Alert Level 2 restrictions.

Face coverings are mandatory on all public transportation to reduce the risk of people spreading Covid-19. There are some exceptions - children under-12 and those on school buses are not required to wear coverings.

Exemptions will also be made for people with a disability or condition that makes wearing a face coverings unsuitable.

The GizzyBus service continues to operate at normal levels during Covid-19 Alert Level 2.

Council is encouraging social distancing of one metre and for passengers to use a manual track and trace register on the bus. QR codes are available for passengers with smart phones.

Further Covid-related information is available on our website