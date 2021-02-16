Police seek witnesses to serious assault near Te Papa

Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 - 10:30

Police are seeking witnesses to a serious assault that occurred near Te Papa, Wellington Central on Saturday evening.

Emergency services were called to the area at about 7:15pm following a report of an assault.

A man was critically injured and transported to Wellington Hospital, where he remains.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with wounds with intent to injure.

He is due to appear in the Wellington District Court on Monday 22 February.

Police continue to make enquiries into the circumstances of the incident.

We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or that was in the area of Te Papa on Saturday 13 February between 7:00pm and 7:30pm.

Anyone who has any information that can assist Police is asked to contact us on 105 quoting file number 210213/2643.