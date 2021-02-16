Marton Rail Hub on track as planning gets under way

Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 - 11:20

Progress towards the construction of the Marton Rail Hub is moving forward with planning consultants beginning work on the site.

The development of the Marton Rail Hub was announced in early 2020 in a partnership between RangitÄ«kei District Council, Te RÅ«nanga O NgÄ Wairiki NgÄti Apa, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Provincial Development Unit and RangitÄ«kei Forestry Holdings.

The rail hub project will set up the RangitÄ«kei District as a key logistical hub for the forestry industry across the Lower North Island. More than 80 jobs will be created during the construction phase and 22 full-time positions when operational.

At a RangitÄ«kei District Council meeting in December, the tender for a planning consultant was awarded to ï¬rm WSP, in a move that allows the rail hub project to progress towards comprehensive development planning.

Planning work and assessments on site, oï¬ Makirikiri Rd outside Marton, started this month.

A governance board for the project was also appointed in December. RangitÄ«kei District Mayor Andy Watson said the appointments marked an exciting key milestone in moving the rail project forward.

"The rail hub will signiï¬cantly beneï¬t our community, economy and iwi. It’s great to see progress being made as we get into the new year," Watson said.

"As we look at 2021 and the process of recovering from the impacts of COVID-19, we are motivated to continue pushing forward to turn this opportunity into reality."

Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄ Wairiki NgÄti Apa Chairperson Pahia Turia said creating new jobs in the midst of a global pandemic was really exciting for the rohe and our whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi.

"We are looking forward to the growth and development within our rohe, it will see signiï¬cant development and opportunities within the RangitÄ«kei district," Turia said.

"Our Paiaka Matua, our values guide everything that we do. One of our Paiaka Matua is Kotahitanga - Unity. Working with others to achieve positive outcomes for everyone. We value relationships and partnerships, and are absolutely committed to ensuring sustainable and positive outcomes for whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and our community."

In August, a $9.1 million investment managed by the Provincial Development Unit was announced through the Infrastructure Industry Reference Group, which helped identify infrastructure projects as part of the Government’s $3 billion COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

RangitÄ«kei District Council has committed $225,000 to a District Plan Change process, which will allow the industrial build to take place on former farmland, if conï¬rmed, and a further $525,000 to create roading and rail access.

RangitÄ«kei Forestry Holdings will contribute $500,000 to the project, as well as building and commissioning a debarker facility at the site.

Watson said RangitÄ«kei District Council was committed to ensuring the Marton Rail Hub project was beneï¬cial to the community and was currently working to address the concerns raised in an appeal to the District Plan Change.

A comprehensive development plan is due to be completed by April, which will determine the next steps for the project.