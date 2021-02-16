Blessing, karakia for storyboards alongside new Christchurch Northern Corridor - NZTA

Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 - 11:29

The Christchurch Northern Corridor (CNC) Alliance and Te NgÄi TÅ«Ähuriri RÅ«nanga have completed work on a project which will see 11 storyboards which depict the history of the area and the importance of the environment along the new Christchurch Northern Corridor.

The steel interpretation panels have been installed along the new shared path at key culturally significant sites: Waimakariri River, Åtukaikino Reserve, the Railway Line, KÄ Putahi Creek Bridge, Belfast Road, KÄ Putahi Creek diversion, Styx River, Prestons Road, Owen Mitchell Park, Cranford Basin and Cranford Street.

The project took several months to develop. Landscape architect Kim Goodfellow came up with the storyboard concept. To bring to life the rich history of this ancient trail, the CNC Alliance worked with Lyttelton-based writer Liz Grant and NgÄi Tahu Whakapapa Unit Manager Arapata Reuben (NgÄi TÅ«Ähuriri - NgÄi Tahu. Arapata also chairs the Christchurch-West Melton Zone Committee responsible for freshwater management outcomes along the ÅpÄwaho, ÅtÄkaro and PÅ«harakekenui Rivers).

Artist Morgan Mathews-Hale, Kaitiaki Studios, designed the steel artworks and information panels. "The design reflects the Taurapa (canoe stern post) of a great waka (canoe) and traditionally represent elaborate narratives such as that of TÄwhaki and his ascent to the heavens. For us it tells the stories and whakapapa of the motorway and also, indicates a journey, travel and direction of our ancestors and future generations. Corten Steel was chosen because of its likeness to the red ochre colour of our traditional carved waka."

"This ara (old trail) was a primary route for our NgÄi TÅ«Ähuriri whÄnau travelling from Kaiapoi PÄ to their seasonal mahinga kai (food gathering) and KÄinga nohoanga (places of permanent residence) in and around what is now Christchurch," says Arapata Reuben. "The land south of the Waimakariri River was an important area for food gathering and preparation. Many sites along the new shared path hold great significance for ngÄ uri of Kati Urihia, a sub-hapÅ« of NgÄi TÅ«Ähuriri."

Cyclists and pedestrians are invited to stop at each of the 11 sites and take time to learn about each place’s significance. The narratives don’t all look back: some of the signs tell of our current times and look into the future. The environment plays a big part in all the panels - a call to protect and clean up our rivers and to learn to live off the land while safeguarding it for future generations.

Rather than a straight ribbon of asphalt parallel to the new motorway, the new off-road path meanders through the natural landscape currently being established alongside the motorway. Many native trees and plants have already been put into the ground over the past three years, softening the motorway edges. The new planting will be an important food source for the return of native birds into the city’s fringes.

"We are very pleased with this safe, off-road pathway linking to existing and new cycle facilities," says Richard Osborne Christchurch City Council Head of Transport. "This new cycling path has already inspired many people to take up biking, e-biking and an active commute to work. From day one we have seen an average of 350 cyclists a day using this shared path and the numbers are growing rapidly."

"It is gratifying to acknowledge the historical significance of the route for mana whenua alongside its environmental importance and to share that with the wider community," says Jim Harland, Director Regional Relationships Waka Kotahi.

