Sensible Sentencing Trust - 20 years on

Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 - 15:45

16th February 2001 thousands of people gathered at almost every courthouse around the country marching for justice reform, victims' rights, and life to mean life.

A Hawkes Bay farmer, Garth McVicar had had enough of victims being mistreated, of violent murderers receiving 10 years prison sentence and an unbalanced, unfair justice system.

Mark Middleton was the final breaking point for Garth and his team of concerned kiwis. Middleton was being charged for publicly threatening to kill the man who murdered his teenage stepdaughter Karla Cardno.

This got the fire burning for Garth and Anne McVicar, they felt the justice system was being driven by an offender-friendly environment while the victims themselves weren't being represented.

Garth and his daughter Jess drove to Auckland to support Mark at his trial, never having met him before, but wanted to show him New Zealanders supported him.

Jess recalls sitting in the courtroom listening to the horrendous details of how Karla was murdered and remembers how horrified she was that Mark sat in the defendant doc on trial having to relive the horrendous crime. Jess said the judge even had to take a moment to wipe the tears away from his face.

Mark was found guilty at this trial and Garth made a pledge he will not sit back and do nothing.

20 years on the trust is now co-led by Garth’s daughter Jess McVicar and Former MP Darroch Ball.

The trust not only pushes for policy change but also have the victim advocate arm Sensible Sentencing Group Trust who volunteer their time supporting and assisting victims of serious violent crime.

Jess said this role requires a lot of hours and dedication but it is an incredibly important role due to the many failures to victims in our system.

"Too many processes are not followed and the only one who suffers is the victim. This is where we come in and ensure these issues are corrected and the victims are cared for."

Jess said it is devastating that the Labour-led government is repealing the laws kiwis demanded, making SST more important now than ever before.

"The foundation purpose of the Sensible Sentencing Trust is to ensure there is a constant and strong voice for three specific things in our justice system: justice for victims, accountability of offenders, and the safety of our communities."