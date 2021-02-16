DCC deploying new water tanks to Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury Village

Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 - 17:27

The Dunedin City Council will tomorrow begin deploying new drinking water tanks to the Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury communities.

Residents in these areas have been relying on water tankers provided by the DCC for their daily drinking water needs since the issuing of a ‘no drink’ notice earlier this month.

DCC Group Manager 3 Waters Tom Dyer says the tankers positioned at six locations across the three communities will, from tomorrow, be replaced by mainly 5000-litre static water tanks at nine locations.

The tanks will be positioned at:

Waikouaiti:

Golden Fleece Hotel, Kildare St entrance

165 Beach Street, corner Beach/Stewart Streets

Waikouaiti School, 6 Malloch St

East Otago Events Centre, 203 Main Road

Waikouaiti Golf Club, 210 Edinburgh Street

Karitane:

Community Hall, 1381 Coast Road

Reserve/playground, 1 Old Head Street

Puketeraki Marae, 520 Apes Rd

Hawksbury Village:

Duncan Avenue, near cheese factory

Mr Dyer says the water tankers were the best option for a rapid response when the ‘no-drink’ notice was issued, but the new tanks will provide a more suitable service while the underlying cause of the lead issue is identified and fixed.

The existing water tankers would remain in place until the transition is complete, to ensure nobody is without access to clean, safe drinking water in the meantime.

With the city still at Alert Level 2, there will also be additional signage at the new drinking water tanks, to prompt social distancing, along with sanitiser and wipes.

The latest water test results are also in, and again show no trace of lead contamination.

Samples taken at locations on the network on 10-11 February 2021 returned 28 results over the weekend, all of which came back with results for lead below detectable limits.

Mr Dyer says the latest results are again encouraging, but efforts are continuing to identify and remove any potential source of elevated lead readings.

DCC staff have also been in Waikouaiti today for the start of drop-in sessions at the East Otago Events Centre. The sessions, which will run for two weeks, will allow staff to answer any questions residents may have.

Mr Dyer said seven people attended today and staff were able to answer their questions.

"Everyone has been pretty positive."