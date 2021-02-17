Appeal for information following Gisborne arson

Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 - 09:00

Gisborne Police are appealing for information from the public following a suspicious house fire in July last year.

At around 11pm on 14 July 2020, an unknown person approached a house on Sterling Park in Lytton West and threw a burning object at it, setting it alight.

Thankfully no one was injured but the house sustained moderate exterior damage.

Police would like to hear from anyone who might have information about this incident, or who might be able to help identify the offender.

A man was seen on CCTV near the scene at the time of the incident, and was dressed in shorts and a t-shirt, and was wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses.

He has at least two distinctive tattoos, one on his right forearm and another on his left wrist.

He was seen jogging down Sterling Park away from the scene as the fire began at the house.

Police would like to speak to this man and are asking for any information from the public.

You can contact Police on 105 quoting file number 200715/7029, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.