Police seek information on missing man Raymond Horn

Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 - 13:25

Police are seeking information from the public after 68-year-old Raymond Horn went missing from his home in the central Invercargill area on Monday morning.

Police have serious concerns for his safety as he has now been missing more than 48 hours.

Raymond is non-verbal and walks with a shuffle.

He is thought to be wearing a light-coloured polo style shirt, a black and red coloured jacket, gym shoes and sweatpants or jeans.

Police issued an emergency alert in the Invercargill area last night but this has unfortunately not generated any information as to his whereabouts.

Invercargill residents are asked to search their properties, even if they have previously searched them, as Raymond is believed to be on foot and may have wandered onto a property.

If anyone requires assistance with this they can contact Police on 105 and quote event number P045508171.

Additionally, anyone with CCTV on their properties is asked to review the footage and submit it to Police if they see anyone who looks like Raymond.

Police would like to acknowledge the 12 Land Search and Rescue volunteers out in the field searching today, and the members of Amateur Radio Emergency Communications (AREC) group who are working with the incident management team.

If you know where Raymond is, please call 111 and quote event number P045508171.