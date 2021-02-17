Dame Fiona Kidman announced as inaugural Irish Writing Fellow

Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 - 15:23

One of New Zealand’s most accomplished authors and supporters of literature, Dame Fiona Kidman DNZM OBE, is the inaugural recipient University of Otago Centre for Irish and Scottish Studies (CISS) Irish Writers Fellowship.

Dame Fiona is looking forward to living, writing and engaging with the public in Dunedin during the Fellowship later this year.

"I am astonished by my good fortune to be invited to take up the Irish Writers Fellowship. Being of Irish descent, I identify with the stories of how Irish people have fared in this country. It's an amazing opportunity to develop my own sense of identity and to work with the wonderful CISS team.

"Dunedin is a city after my own heart, and I look forward to living there for a time".

In the past Dame Fiona has worked closely with CISS, appearing at the 2019 Celtic Noir Festival and presenting a public lecture during the Luck of the Irish series at ToitÅ« Otago Settlers Museum in October 2020.

She credits Eamon Cleary Chair of Irish Studies Professor Sonja Tiernan's recent report Irish in Aotearoa: Mapping the Irish community and people of Irish heritage in New Zealand for showcasing the "breadth of the local diaspora - revealing just how significant it is in New Zealand."

Dame Fiona has also engaged with the recently founded Embassy of Ireland in Wellington.

The Ambassador of Ireland to New Zealand, His Excellency Peter Ryan, welcomed the appointment.

"Dame Fiona is as proud of her Irish heritage as we are of her, as an exceptional person and author. As Professor Tiernan’s report reminded us, we are blessed with the reach and diversity of our diaspora in New Zealand and I very much look forward to further collaboration with Fiona during her fellowship.

"Congratulations to CISS on this initiative and thank you for everything they do to highlight and nourish the strong cultural bonds and understanding between Ireland and Dunedin, Otago and New Zealand."

Eamon Cleary Chair of Irish Studies Professor Sonja Tiernan is delighted Otago students will have the opportunity to be advised by Dame Fiona through workshops and on campus activities, and the public will have opportunities to engage via community events.

Professor Tiernan says Dame Fiona is "a particularly interesting contributor" to the history of the Irish in New Zealand. Her most recent novel This Mortal Boy is based on the true account of Irish immigrant Albert Black, the penultimate prisoner executed in New Zealand.

"This book has won numerous prestigious accolades, including best novel at the Ngaio Marsh Awards in 2019. I know this work will be of great interest to students and those interested in Irish Studies, as will her vast array of publications."