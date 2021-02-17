Dunedin Mayor welcomes move back to Alert Level 1

Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 - 17:48

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says the city’s move back to Alert Level 1 is good news, but people still need to be on guard.

It was announced this afternoon Auckland will step down to Alert Level 2 at midnight tonight, while the rest of the country - including Dunedin - drops to Alert Level 1.

"This is good news on a number of fronts, but we still need to be on alert.

"The latest community cases in Auckland need to be a wake-up call for us all to keep doing the basics. That means washing hands, scanning and staying home if you’re sick."

The drop down to Alert Level 1 means restrictions introduced at some Dunedin City Council facilities under Alert Level 2 can now be eased.

That includes the city’s cultural facilities - including the Dunedin Public Art Gallery, ToitÅ« Otago Settlers Museum and Lan Yuan - Dunedin Chinese Garden - which will return to normal opening hours of 10am to 5pm.

So, too, will Moana Pool, which reverts to its usual opening hours and with all facilities available and operating as normal.

More information will be available on DCC website here: https://www.dunedin.govt.nz/COVID-19