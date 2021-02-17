Christchurch Lotto player wins $1 million

Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 - 21:08

A lucky Lotto player from Christchurch will be celebrating in style after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $18 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Lower Hutt who took home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Pak N Save Petone in Lower Hutt.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Lotto NZ players have 100% funded 26 new rescue boats that will first support the America’s Cup, before going back to Coastguard units around the country, to help save lives at sea. With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes like Coastguard each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping keep our beautiful coastlines safe.

From 11:59pm tonight Auckland moves to Alert Level 2, and the rest of the country moves to Alert Level 1. Lotto NZ counters across the country can open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.