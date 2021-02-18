Fatal crash on Stancombe Road, Flat Bush

Thursday, 18 February, 2021 - 06:35

Police attended a serious crash on Stancombe Road, Flat Bush last night (17 February 2021) just after 10.30pm.

It was reported to Police that a vehicle had collided with a truck carrying a house.

Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

The Police Serious Crash Unit was advised and examined the scene last night.

An investigation is now underway into the circumstances of the crash.