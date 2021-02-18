Animals 'will be at risk of injury or death at the Waikato rodeo' - SAFE

Thursday, 18 February, 2021 - 10:09

The annual rodeo season continues this weekend at the Waikato rodeo. Like last year, animals will be at risk of injury or death. Two animals died last rodeo season, both at ‘Mad Bull’ rodeo events in Otago.

Waikato locals are planning to protest the rodeo.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said the treatment of animals at rodeo events is appalling to most Kiwis.

"Every year, rodeo events cause torn ligaments, broken bones, bruising and internal damage," said Appelbe. "The injuries can be so severe that bulls and horses are killed."

"Our message to locals is simple. Skip the rodeo this season."

In December, SAFE launched a petition calling for a ban of the worst aspects of rodeo. The petition is directed to the Minister responsible for animal welfare, Hon Meka Whaitiri, who in 2018 asked the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC) to produce a report on rodeo.

NAWAC’s report said the Committee had "serious concerns" over the "substantial negative impacts" on animals used in steer wrestling and calf roping. They also stated that bucking events "have a variety of negative impacts" on the horses, bulls and steers used.

"In 2017, the Labour Party promised to ban some of the worst aspects of rodeo. Voters have now given them a clear mandate, and action is long overdue," said Appelbe.

"Rodeos are inconsistent with Kiwi values. We encourage all New Zealanders to send a clear message to the Government by signing our petition."