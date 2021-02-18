Repair works on SH30 at Atiamuri start next week - NZTA

Thursday, 18 February, 2021 - 10:38

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises road repair works on State Highway 30 at Atiamuri, approximately 30km south of Rotorua, are scheduled to start on Monday 22 February.

Work will take place between Nicholson Road and State Highway 1 to strengthen and rebuild three sections of road on the corridor. Sections will be completed one at a time, starting with the section closest to Pukerimu Road.

Contractors will be on site between 6am and 6pm. During the construction period, the road will be down to one lane with a 30km/h temporary speed limit in place and a temporary traffic light will operate at all times.

Motorists are advised to expect minor delays and allow additional time for their journeys or consider an alternate route.

Weather permitting, the works are expected to be complete by the end of March.

Shoulder widening and sealing work also continues nearby on SH30, between Bryce Road and the intersection with State Highway 5.

This work will ensure the road is safer and more resilient heading into the cooler months.

Bay of Plenty Transport System Manager Rob Campbell says Waka Kotahi is making every effort to minimise the disruption to road users on the corridor.

Mr Campbell encourages motorists to drive with care through the site and obey temporary speed limits to ensure the safety of road workers and other motorists.

"We want to see everyone get home safely."

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey this summer. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiWaiBP

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)