Mayor Boult continues to advocate for government support - council

Thursday, 18 February, 2021 - 11:37

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult is confident that Central Government acutely understands the unique needs of the district’s communities, but acknowledges there is no "silver bullet" in addressing the current and future challenges for the tourism industry.

In an online meeting on Tuesday with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Tourism Stuart Nash, Mayor Boult had the opportunity to clearly outline many of the challenges and struggles faced by communities across the country who are heavily reliant on tourism, and the visitor and accommodation sectors.

"While I am confident that both the Prime Minister and Minister Nash truly understood what we’re facing here, they have ruled out any re-instigation of the wage subsidy that we had during that first initial wave of the effects of COVID-19 outside of the Minister of Finance’s December announcement confirming it would be available where Alert Levels three or four are in place1," confirmed Mayor Boult. They have however undertaken to explore some possible assistance in other ways.

"Yes, this is disappointing news and I am sure it will be a bitter pill for those who may have been holding out for that as a lifeline. However, I appreciate the frank discussion with the Prime Minister and the clarity she provided. Personally, I will continue to work assiduously for our community on this matter."

"I recognise this is a unique situation, for our district, for Aotearoa New Zealand, and at a global level. In that context I appreciate there are hard decisions that Central Government has to make in the ongoing efforts to stamp out COVID-19 and keep our communities safe. These are tough calls and it is times like these we need to pull together and support each other whenever we can," added Mayor Boult.

"Locally we are enormously thankful for the many Kiwis who have and are intending to visit us. Operators here are committed to adjusting the offerings to suit the domestic market and their budgets."