Summer is back - MetService

Thursday, 18 February, 2021 - 11:47

A ridge of high pressure has parked itself over Aotearoa and MetService says dry and sunny conditions can be expected throughout the weekend and into Monday.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes explains, "Thanks to a persistent high, summer conditions have returned across Aotearoa. It looks like everyone will be dry and predominately cloud free this weekend, although some light drizzle is forecast for coastal Fiordland on Saturday and Sunday." Buddied alongside these fine conditions are light winds, apart from Wellington which will once again have a moderate northerly wind which builds in Cook Strait throughout Friday.

Temperatures overnight Thursday are expected to be cool before quickly springing back to their monthly average on Friday, making for a warm weekend. Parkes elaborates, "Areas around Central Otago and the Wairarapa will see daily maximum temperatures pushing into the late twenties. It really will be a stunner weekend for most."